North America’s technology industry saw a rise of 13% in deal activity during March 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 671 technology industry deals worth $20.67bn were announced for the region in March 2019, against the 12-month average of 594 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in March 2019 with 450 transactions, representing a 67.1% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 178 deals, followed by private equity deals with 43 transactions, respectively capturing a 26.5% and 6.4% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $13.96bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $4.46bn and $2.25bn, respectively.

North America technology industry deals in March 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 58.1% of the overall value during March 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $12.02bn, against the overall value of $20.67bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology deal tracked by GlobalData in March 2019 was NVIDIA’s $6.9bn acquisition of Mellanox Technologies.

In second place was the $1.75bn acquisition of Turnitin by Advance Publications and in third place was Willis Towers Watson’s $1.4bn acquisition of MG LLC.

The $1.3bn private equity deal with eFront by BlackRock and F5 Networks’ acquisition of Nginx for $670m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.