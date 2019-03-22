North America’s technology industry deals see a rise of 50.5% in overall deal activity during Q4 2018, when compared to four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 2,160 deals worth $112.56bn were announced for the region during Q4 2018, against the four-quarter average of 1,395 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2018 with 1,323, representing a 61.3% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 682 deals, followed by private equity deals with 155 transactions, respectively capturing 31.6% and 7.2% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $73.89bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $22.73bn and $15.95bn, respectively.

North America technology industry deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 51.9% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $58.39bn, against the overall value of $112.56bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced North America technology deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was International Business Machines’ $34bn acquisition of Red Hat.

In second place was the $8bn acquisition of Qualtrics International by SAP and in third place was CommScope Holding’s $7.4bn acquisition of ARRIS International.

The $5.79bn private equity deal with athenahealth by Evergreen Coast Capital and Veritas Capital and II-VI’s acquisition of Finisar for $3.2bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.