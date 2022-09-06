North America’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 6.4% in August 2022

North America witnessed a 6.4% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

August 2022 has seen a decrease of 3.67% in the overall hiring activity when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 23.36% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in August 2022, registering a decrease of 0.49% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in August 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 57.15% in August 2022, a 2.71% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 15.23% in August 2022, marking a 0.28% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 11.15% in August 2022, a 9.12% drop from July 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 7.45% in August 2022, a 4.39% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 14.05% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s technology industry during August 2022 over previous month.

International Business Machines posted 1,021 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a decline of 42.41% over the previous month, followed by HCL Technologies with 865 jobs and a 1.82% drop. Dell Technologies with 841 IT jobs and Cognizant Technology Solutions with 763 jobs, recorded a 70.93% rise and a 22.54% drop, respectively, while Nippon Telegraph and Telephone recorded a 4.21% decline with 591 job postings during August 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s technology industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 90% share in August 2022, a 1.71% decrease over July 2022. Canada featured next with a 7.78% share, down 3.26% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 2.22% share, a drop of 22.42% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.66%, down by 1.65% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 32.08% share, registered a decline of 6.2% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.63% share, up 5.66% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.63%, recording a month-on-month decline of 4.29%.