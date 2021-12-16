North America witnessed a 2.1% rise in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2021 has seen an increase of 1.15% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 28.34% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2021, registering an increase of 0.33% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 71.57% in November 2021, a 1.28% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 9.26% in November 2021, marking a 9.92% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 6.68% in November 2021, a 21.23% drop from October 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 6% in November 2021, a 1.41% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 4.57% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s technology industry during November 2021 over previous month.

International Business Machines posted 2,823 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered a decline of 26.06% over the previous month, followed by Dell Technologies with 2,799 jobs and a 101.08% growth. AT&T with 1,210 IT jobs and Plantronics with 1,149 jobs, recorded a 29.24% drop and a 93.76% rise, respectively, while Microsoft recorded a 6.73% decline with 1,026 job postings during November 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s technology industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 91.1% share in November 2021, a 2.81% decrease over October 2021. Canada featured next with a 7.54% share, up 10.28% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 1.36% share, a drop of 11.13% compared with October 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 53.53%, down by 2.41% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 34.01% share, registered a decline of 6.03% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.9% share, up 4.14% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.57%, recording a month-on-month decline of 24.7%.