North America’s technology industry saw a drop of 0.69% in cloud deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by $7.3bn acquisition of Alight solutions and Foley Trasimene Acquisition, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 144 technology industry cloud deals worth $25.05bn were announced for the region in January 2021, against the 12-month average of 145 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in January 2021 with 65 transactions, representing a 45.1% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 60 deals, followed by private equity deals with 19 transactions, respectively capturing a 41.7% and 13.2% share of the overall cloud deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cloud deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $20.45bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $2.43bn and $2.17bn, respectively.

North America technology industry cloud deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology cloud deals accounted for 79.5% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud deals stood at $19.9bn, against the overall value of $25.05bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $7.3bn merger of Alight solutions and Foley Trasimene Acquisition

2) The $7.1bn acquisition deal with Perspecta by Peraton

3) Cisco Systems’ $4.5bn acquisition of Acacia Communications

4) The $500m private equity deal with Volterra by F5 Networks

5) The Rise Fund and TPG Growth’s acquisition of Greenhouse Software for $500m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

