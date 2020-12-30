North America’s technology industry saw a drop of 5.05% in cross border deal activity during November 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Nasdaq’s $2.75bn acquisition of Verafin, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 94 technology industry cross border deals worth $7.62bn were announced for the region in November 2020, against the 12-month average of 99 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in November 2020 with 50 transactions, representing a 53.2% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 38 deals, followed by private equity deals with six transactions, respectively capturing a 40.4% and 6.4% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $6.02bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $854.01m and $751.36m, respectively.

North America technology industry cross border deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for 85.4% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $6.51bn, against the overall value of $7.62bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Nasdaq’s $2.75bn acquisition of Verafin

2) The $2.28bn acquisition deal with Institutional Shareholder Services by Deutsche Borse

3) Mubadala Investment, Oaktree Capital Management, SoftBank Group, Target Global Seed Fund and UBS Asset Management’s $700m private equity deal with ParkJockey Global

4) The $483.22m acquisition of ShopKeep by Lightspeed POS

5) Infobip’s acquisition of OpenMarket for $300m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.