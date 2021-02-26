North America’s technology industry saw a drop of 6.06% in internet of things deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 31 technology industry internet of things deals worth $8.53bn were announced for the region in January 2021, against the 12-month average of 33 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in January 2021 with 15 transactions, representing a 48.4% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 14 deals, followed by private equity deals with two transactions, respectively capturing a 45.2% and 6.5% share of the overall internet of things deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of internet of things deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $8.41bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $124.93m.

North America technology industry internet of things deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology internet of things deals accounted for 98.9% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology internet of things deals stood at $8.44bn, against the overall value of $8.53bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry internet of things deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems

2) The $23m venture financing deal with NimbeLink by Airgain

3) AgEagle Aerial Systems’ $23m acquisition of MicaSense

4) The $17m acquisition of Starship Technologies by Goodyear Ventures and TDK Ventures

5) Evertz Microsystems and Verizon Ventures’ venture financing of ShotTracker for $11m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.