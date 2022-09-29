North America’s technology industry saw a drop of 8.06% in artificial intelligence deal activity during August 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by ClearVue Partners, Falcon Capital and Fubon Financial’s $200m venture financing of Triller, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 114 technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $1.4bn were announced for the region in August 2022, against the 12-month average of 124 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in August 2022 with 87 transactions, representing a 76.3% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 23 deals, followed by private equity deals with four transactions, respectively capturing a 20.2% and 3.5% share of the overall artificial intelligence deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of artificial intelligence deals, venture financing was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $1.27bn, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $112.5m and $13.99m, respectively.

North America technology industry artificial intelligence deals in August 2022: Top deals

The top five technology artificial intelligence deals accounted for 43.2% of the overall value during August 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence deals stood at $604m, against the overall value of $1.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of August 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ClearVue Partners, Falcon Capital and Fubon Financial $200m venture financing deal with Triller

2) The $115m venture financing of Afresh Technologies by Bright Pixel Capital, HighSage Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Insight Partners, Maersk Growth, Spark Capital and VMG Partners

3) Recognize Partners $100m private equity deal with BLEND360

4) The $99m venture financing of Anyscale by Addition Ventures, Foundation Capital and Intel Capital

5) First Round Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Icon Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Maynard Webb, Menlo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Ram Shriram, Silicon Valley Bank, Thoma Bravo, True Ventures, World Innovation Lab and Zoom Ventures $90m venture financing deal with Aisera

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.