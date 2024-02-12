Notion, the freemium productivity platform, has acquired Skiff, a platform providing secure file storage, encrypted documents, calendar events, and email services.
Notion, a San Francisco startup founded in 2013, was valued at $2bn in 2020 and is backed by Index Ventures among others. In 2023, Notion released a Notion AI service for its workspace.
Founded in 2020 by Andrew Milich and Jason Ginsberg, Skiff has garnered attention and support from prominent investors, including Sequoia Capital, Alphabet chairman John Hennessy and former Yahoo CEO Jerry Yang.
With a funding of $14.2m raised over two rounds, Skiff has established itself as a trusted and secure alternative to mainstream productivity tools.
Notion’s chief operating officer, Akshay Kothari, expressed admiration for Skiff’s work, stating, “Skiff started showing up on our radar at Notion right from the beginning. I actually tried to reach out in 2020 when you were building your Docs product. […] I downloaded all the products y’all had built, and was really impressed by the attention to detail.”
Skiff, initially conceived as a secure alternative to Google Docs, expanded its repertoire to include calendar and email functionalities.
In an announcement on the Skiff website, the company confirmed its integration with Notion. The support page detailed that the Skiff product would be discontinued after a six-month transition period. Importantly, Skiff users were assured the ability to export or migrate their data seamlessly to other services, maintaining user autonomy.
This acquisition follows Notion’s acquisition of workflow management tool Flowdash in 2022. Notion’s acquisition history also includes Cron and India-based Automate.io, showcasing the platform’s commitment to innovation and growth in the productivity space.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData