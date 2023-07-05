GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of NXP Semiconductors , providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on NXP Semiconductors ‘s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on NXP Semiconductors offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

NXP Semiconductors, a Dutch semiconductor manufacturer, reported in the NXP Corporate Sustainability Report 2022 that the company continued its efforts to limit the emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs), and succeeded in reducing its normalized carbon footprint (Scope 1 & 2 emissions) by 9% compared to 2021. The company intends to achieve its mid- and long-term ESG goals of reducing its carbon footprint 35% by 2027 and becoming a carbon-neutral company by 2035. In 2022, the company reported carbon emissions of 1,099 kTons of CO2e. The company has committed to aligning its emission targets with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).



NXP Semiconductors intends to achieve its longer-term goal of reaching a water recycling rate of 60% by 2027. Moreover, the company also increased its renewable electricity usage from 31% in 2021 to 35% in 2022. In addition, NXP Semiconductors has used 48% of recycled water in 2022 and aims to recycle 60% of wastewater by 2027. The company has taken steps to reduce its emissions, including investing in renewable energy, implementing energy-efficient measures in its facilities, and reducing its travel-related emissions.



In conclusion, NXP Semiconductors intends to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035. The company has goals to reduce carbon emissions by 35% in 2027 as against 2021 baseline. Further, the company aims to optimize natural resources by achieving 50% renewable electricity, 60% of wastewater recycling, and 90% of waste recycling by 2027.