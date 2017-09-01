Luke covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

WikiLeaks often leaves government officials and organisations red faced. However, the data-leaking website got a taste of its own medicine after coming under attack from notorious hacker group OurMine.

Thursday 31 August saw the WikiLeaks website replaced with a message from the group.

It claimed to be in response to a “hack us” challenge issued by the site, as well as a past attack from fellow hacker collective Anonymous.

The WikiLeaks website has since returned to normal. However, the humiliation remains, courtesy of the #WikiLeaksHack hashtag that the group started.

However, WikiLeaks aren’t alone.

They are one of many organisations and individuals to have suffered an attack from the Saudi Arabian-based group over the last 18 months.

A timeline of OurMine: Who has the group hacked in the past?

23/5/2016

Deadmau5 6/6/2016

Mark Zuckerberg 21/6/16

Shuhei Yoshida 22/6/16

Channing Tatum 24/6/16

Daniel Ek 28/6/16

Sundar Pichai 11/7/16

Jack Dorsey 26/7/16

TechCrunch 1/8/16

John Hanke 21/8/17

PlayStation 22/8/16

Jimmy Wales 5/10/16

BuzzFeed 21/12/16

Netflix 21/12/16

Marvel 26/12/16

Sony Music 31/12/16

National Geographic 7/1/17

David Guetta 22/1/17

New York Times 29/1/17

WWE 27/4/17

Medium 17/8/17

HBO 26/8/17

FC Barcelona 26/8/17

Real Madrid 31/8/17

WikiLeaks

Who and what is OurMine?

The group have made a name for themselves by targeting high profile individuals and organisations on social media, but who are they?

Rather than hackers, OurMine describes itself as a security group. They are best described as “grey hat” hackers. Not quite good, but not quite bad.

They break into these accounts in order to highlight security flaws and often use these hacks in order to advertise their security services.

According to Wired, the group charges companies anywhere from $30 to $5,000 to check their current security measures.

The identities of those behind OurMine are unknown. Although, they are believed to be three young people based in Saudi Arabia. This is according to records posted by internet activists Anonymous after the two groups fell out.