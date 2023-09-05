testing/ Shuttertstock.

Baidu CEO Robin Li, disclosed at an industry event on Tuesday (5 Sept) that over 70 large language models (LLM) are now available in China.

Baidu, China’s largest search engine, receives over 90% of the country’s search traffic and is one of China’s largest online platforms, along with Alibaba and Tencent.

LLMs are artificial intelligence (AI) models of natural languages that can generate text, based on user prompts, in the languages it was trained on. They work by using input text and repeatedly predicting the next token or word.

Chinese companies wishing to publish mass-market AI products must submit assessments before receiving regulatory approval from Beijing.

China instated interim legislation to regulate AI products on 15 August. The new rules aim to tow a delicate line between encouragement and regulation.

Baidu is one of several other companies to release AI chatbots after receiving approval on Thursday (31 August).

Baidu released the AI chatbot Ernie 3.5 following its regulatory approval. Tests carried out by the Economist have suggested that Ernie remains highly evasive when questioned on political matters.

According to data from research firm GlobalData, the US has far outpaced China on generative AI patents filed in the last year between August 2022 and August 2023. In the last year, the US has filed 45,253 patents compared with China’s 9,005