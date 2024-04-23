Plume Design‘s patent involves a system and methods for analyzing Wi-Fi network data to detect internet service provider outages. By aggregating and filtering data, the technology can determine outage conditions and take appropriate actions. The patent aims to improve network reliability and customer experience. GlobalData’s report on Plume Design gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Plume Design, AI assisted network mgmt was a key innovation area identified from patents. Plume Design's grant share as of February 2024 was 52%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Wi-fi network outage detection and resolution system

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Plume Design Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11930380B2) discloses a computer-readable storage medium containing code for programming a computer to perform various steps related to monitoring Wi-Fi network outages. The technology involves obtaining data associated with multiple Wi-Fi networks over the Internet, aggregating and filtering this data, and analyzing it to identify network conditions indicative of outages. The system then determines Internet Service Provider (ISP) outages based on the analysis, considering factors like the percentage of offline locations in a geographic area. Once a threshold outage number or percentage is surpassed, the system declares an ISP outage. The threshold values are determined through statistical analysis or training data related to known ISP outage occurrences.



Furthermore, the patent details additional functionalities such as identifying offline customer devices or locations, detecting outages affecting multiple customers from the same ISP in a specific area, and providing visual representations of outage data on a map. The system can also initiate resolutions, send notifications to customers and service providers via various channels like mobile applications, text messages, and emails. Additionally, the technology aims to differentiate between ISP-specific outages and global outages by observing outage patterns across multiple ISPs in a geographic area. The patent also includes methods for sharing outage rate comparisons between ISPs with the public or relevant stakeholders, enhancing transparency and accountability in the management of network outages.

