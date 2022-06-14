Poland’s technology industry IT recruitment activity rises 4.3% in May 2022

Poland’s technology industry registered a 4.3% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.74% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 24.44% share in May 2022, recording an increase of 3.32% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Poland’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.12% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s technology industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 77.35% in May 2022, registering a 16.22% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 7.96% share, an increase of 50% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 6.73%, registering a 216.67% rise from April 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 3.89%, up 46.67% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Poland’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 72.31% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s technology industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson posted 94 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 28.77% over the previous month, followed by Intel with 72 jobs and an 800% growth. Atos with 21 IT jobs and Sumo Logic with 19 jobs, recorded a 75% growth and a 216.67% growth, respectively, while Unit 4 recorded a decline of 41.94% with 18 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.78%, up by 28.87% from April 2022. Entry Level positions with a 24.78% share, registered an increase of 30.84% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 10.44% share, down 1.67% over April 2022.