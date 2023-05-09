Autotalks’ solutions will be integrated into Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis. Credit: Erik Mclean on Unsplash.

Qualcomm has signed a deal to buy Israeli chip maker Autotalks in a bid to expand its automotive business.

The US-based technology company did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Media reports estimated the deal to be valued between $350m and $400m.

Qualcomm’s subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies is buying Autotalks, a fabless semiconductor firm, engaged in producing chips to enhance vehicle safety.

Autotalks has been working on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication technologies since 2009.

The V2X solutions enable vehicles to interact with one another and their surrounding environment, Qualcomm explained.

With the acquisition, Autotalks’ V2X solutions will be integrated into Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Digital Chassis product portfolio, which is focused on assisted and autonomous driving.

Qualcomm Technologies senior vice president and GM, automotive Nakul Duggal said: “We have been investing in V2X research, development and deployment since 2017 and believe that as the automotive market matures, a standalone V2X safety architecture will be needed for enhanced road user safety, as well as smart transportation systems.”

“We share Autotalks’ decades-long experience and commitment to building V2X technologies and products with a focus on solving real-world road user safety challenges.”

During the second quarter that ended in March 2023, revenue from the automotive business was reported to be at $447m, a 20% jump in comparison with the year-ago quarter.

The growth was attributed to the adoption of the company’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis.

Autotalks CEO Hagai Zyss said: “We are confident that by combining our knowledge and expertise, we will not only deliver strong V2X products that will enhance transportation efficiency and safety for road users but will accelerate widespread adoption of V2X.”