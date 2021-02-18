Republic of Korea (South Korea)’s technology industry saw a drop of 30.43% in overall deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Sam Won Technology’s $20.93m acquisition of CLS Korea, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 32 deals worth $213.08m were announced in January 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 46 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 24 deals, which accounted for 75% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with seven deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 21.9% and 3.1% of overall deal activity in the Republic of Korea (South Korea)’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in Republic of Korea (South Korea)’s technology industry with total deals worth $138.53m, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $73.2m and $1.35m respectively.

Republic of Korea (South Korea) technology industry deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 42.4% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $90.32m, against the overall value of $213.08m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Sam Won Technology’s $20.93m acquisition of CLS Korea

2) The $18.39m acquisition of Green Tech by Hashed, Magnine Investment and Main Street Investment

3) DSC Investment, KB Investment, KBridge Investment, Korea Investment Partners, KTB Network, Smilegate Investment and Yanolja’s $18.2m venture financing of Triple

4) The $17.48m venture financing deal with AKA AI by Cheongdam-learning 1750, EZF Partners, Kim Sang-beom and Quad Asset Management

5) Shin Donghae Holdings’ venture financing with AJ Sellcar for $15.32m.

