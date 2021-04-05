Republic of Korea (South Korea)’s technology industry saw a drop of 6.52% in overall deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Match Group’s $1.73bn acquisition of Hyperconnect, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
A total of 43 deals worth $1.9bn were announced in February 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 46 deals.
Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 35 deals, which accounted for 81.4% of all deals.
In second place was M&A with eight deals accounting for 18.6% of overall deal activity in the Republic of Korea (South Korea)’s technology industry during the month.
In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Republic of Korea (South Korea)’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.8bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $102.39m.
Republic of Korea (South Korea) technology industry deals in February 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry deals accounted for 96.3% of the overall value during February 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.83bn, against the overall value of $1.9bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Match Group’s $1.73bn acquisition of Hyperconnect
2) The $52.2m acquisition of Dunamu by Hanwha Investment & Securities
3) UTC Investment’s $22.25m venture financing of Influencial(welaaa)
4) The $14.04m acquisition deal with Fantagio by Artist Cosmetics and Mirae ING.Co.
5) DSC Investment, MegaStudy, NVESTOR, Shinhan Alternative Investment Management and Shinhan Venture Investment’s venture financing with Taling for $13.23m.
