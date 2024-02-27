Rockley Photonics saw the highest growth of 174% in patent filings and 266% in grants in November in Q4 2023. Compared to Q3 2023, Q4 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 79% and grants by 99%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Rockley Photonics’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Rockley Photonics has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 11 publications in Q4 2023

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 73% filings and 27% grants. The United States(US), China(CN), World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO), and United Kingdom(GB) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Rockley Photonics is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Rockley Photonics has 45% of its grants in China(CN), 27% in United States(US) and 18% in United Kingdom(GB).

Patents related to silicon photonics and healthtech lead Rockley Photonics's portfolio

Rockley Photonics has the highest number of patents in silicon photonics followed by, healthtech and ai chips. For silicon photonics, nearly 43% of patents were filed and 67% of patents were granted in Q4 2023.

Laser transmitter related patents lead Rockley Photonics portfolio followed by semiconductors, and nephrology and urology devices

Rockley Photonics has highest number of patents in laser transmitter followed by semiconductors, nephrology and urology devices, semiconductor products, and optoelectronics. For laser transmitter, nearly 30% of patents were filed and 16% of patents were granted in Q4 2023.

