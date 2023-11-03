Former CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried leaves the Federal Court in New York on January 3, 2022. Shutterstock/ lev radin

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty of seven charges related to fraud and money laundering following a month-long trial in New York.

The Manhattan federal court jury delivered its verdict after less than five hours of deliberation, marking a dramatic downfall for the 31-year-old former billionaire and a prominent figure in the crypto industry.



Bankman-Fried’s legal troubles began after the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, last year, leading to his arrest.

He now faces the possibility of serving several decades in prison, with his sentencing scheduled for 28 March 2024.

The prosecution described his actions as “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history.”



Bankman-Fried faced seven counts of fraud and money laundering, with prosecutors alleging he defrauded FTX users of $8bn, but he maintained his innocence throughout the trial, acknowledging mistakes but asserting that he had acted in good faith.

His defence lawyer expressed disappointment with the verdict and indicated that Bankman-Fried would vigorously continue to contest the charges.



Three former close associates, including his ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison, pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against him in the hope of receiving more lenient sentences.



The prosecution presented evidence suggesting that Bankman-Fried’s trading firm, Alameda Research, received customer deposits on behalf of FTX when traditional banks were reluctant to provide banking services.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Instead of protecting these funds as promised publicly, he diverted the money to repay lenders, acquire assets, and make various investments and political contributions.



Bankman-Fried faces a potential maximum sentence of 110 years, though it is unlikely that the judge will impose the full term.

The collapse of FTX left many customers unable to recover their funds, but lawyers working on the bankruptcy case have reported recovering most of the missing funds.



The trial drew significant attention due to its potential impact on the broader cryptocurrency industry, which has been under intense regulatory scrutiny.

Bankman-Fried was once known as the “king of crypto” for the rapid growth of FTX and his influential role in the sector.

In July 2023, the US government passed a landmark crypto bill. The new bill, which was passed by the House Financial Services Committee on 26 July, aims to grow the allowed oversight of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), as well as make it clear where the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) oversight begins and ends.

Elsewhere, the UK is also set to implement its first-ever set of regulations to oversee the cryptocurrency sector, with a focus on consumer protection and financial stability.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up