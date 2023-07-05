GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Siemens, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Siemens‘s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Siemens offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Siemens has set a target to achieve net-zero in its own operations by 2030. The company has advocated for the adoption of international standards in e-mobility, renewable energy, energy storage, distributed energy systems, smart grids, and digitalization. Siemens has reduced its environmental impact by 73 tons of CO2 emission equivalent by re-using and reclaiming 29,000 litres of scrap transformer oil for the manufacturing process. Further, the company saved 9 MWh of electricity by installing Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) in the plastic shop in Kalwa. The company has also installed Adiabatic Mist cooling, which has resulted in estimated energy savings of 80 MWh. Siemens has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Sunsole Renewables Pvt. Ltd. generating 1,352 MWh of renewable energy and reducing environmental impact by 1,068 tons of CO2 emission equivalent.



Siemens has calculated its Scope 3 emissions for purchased goods and services, fuel and energy-related activities, upstream transportation and distribution, waste generated in operations, employee commuting, and business travel. For 2022, the company has reported total scope 3 GHG emissions of 69,850,000 metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent, and its Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions of 11,794 and 30,565 metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent, respectively. Siemens has installed rooftop solar photovoltaic power generation plants in Kalwa and Aurangabad factories, generating 3,744 MWh of renewable energy. The company has consumed 18,346 GJ of energy from renewable sources and 147,575 GJ of energy from non-renewable sources. Siemens has implemented the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) to reclaim electrical and electronic waste and plastic packaging for recycling.



Siemens has reused 10 metric tonnes of plastics and recycled 296 metric tonnes of plastics. It has nominated Producer Responsible Organizations (PROs) for the collection of e-waste and plastic waste from customers, and waste is recycled. The company has recycled or reused 15% of plastic for packaging. Siemens has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement for procuring renewable energy for certain factories. In addition, it has installed solar panels on the factory roofs at some locations to achieve net-zero in its own operations.



In conclusion, Siemens demonstrates its commitment to ESG factors, including its target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030, implementation of energy-saving measures, installation of renewable energy generation, and adoption of responsible waste management practices.