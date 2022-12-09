Siemens’s IT hiring activity declines 4.9% in June 2021

Germany-based company Siemens ’s IT hiring declined 4.9% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 6.67% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 19.2% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 0.53% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Siemens IT hiring in June 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Siemens, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 71.16% in June 2021, and an 8.1% growth over May 2021, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 9.4% in June 2021, and registered a 100% an increase. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 8.46% in June 2021, a 68.75% rise from May 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at Siemens

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in June 2021 with a 39.18% share, which marked a 50.6% growth over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 36.68%, registering a 15.22% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 22.57% share and a 30.91% growth over May 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.94% and a month-on-month decline of 40%.South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.63%, registering a 100% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 27.27% share in June 2021, a 15.53% decline over May 2021. the US featured next with an 18.5% share, up 31.11% over the previous month.Germany recorded a 13.48% share, an increase of 95.45% compared with May 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Siemens IT hiring activity in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.37%, down by 7.11% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 28.21% share, a growth of 40.63% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.79% share, up 144.44% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.63%, recording a month-on-month decline of 33.33%.