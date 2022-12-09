Siemens’s IT hiring activity rises 9.0% in June 2022

Germany-based company Siemens IT hiring rose 9.0% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 13.35% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 15.9% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 0.35% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Siemens IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Siemens, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 65.23% in June 2022, and a 13.26% drop over May 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 14.29% in June 2022, and registered growth of 10.42%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 9.7% in June 2022, an 1100% rise from May 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Siemens

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 41.78% share, which marked a 13.89% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 39.08%, registering a 33.03% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 15.09% share and a 34.88% drop over May 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.96% and a month-on-month increase of 266.67%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.08%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 35.04% share in June 2022, an 8.45% decline over May 2022. US featured next with a 13.21% share, down 37.18% over the previous month. Germany recorded an 8.89% share, a decline of 10.81% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Siemens IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.38%, down by 8.57% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25.61% share, a growth of 2.15% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 14.02% share, up 18.18% over May 2022.