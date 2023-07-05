GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Singapore Technologies, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Singapore Technologies’s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Singapore Technologies offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Singapore Technologies (ST Engineering) has set net-zero targets to reduce its carbon emissions and target to halve its absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030. The company has plans to achieve its net-zero targets, and it has specified goals related to scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 emissions. In 2022, the company reported a total GHG emissions of 38(‘000tCO2e) of Scope 1 emissions, 70(‘000tCO2e) of Scope 2 emissions, and 37(‘000tCO2e) of Scope 3 emissions. The company is in the process of consolidating data on hazardous waste generated and percentage recycled.



ST Engineering has taken steps to reduce its carbon emissions, including enhancing its enterprise risk management framework for proactive monitoring of emerging risks such as climate change and geopolitical trends. The company is exploring sustainable solutions such as waste and water treatment, ship conversions, and environmental solutions and recycling. ST Engineering supports its customers and industry initiatives towards greater sustainable aviation fuel adoption as an alternative to fossil fuels. The company also designs, builds, operates, and maintains sustainable waste management and waste-to-energy facilities.



ST Engineering has reported in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards for the period 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022. ST Engineering's sustainability approach includes economic, environmental, social, and governance aspects.



In conclusion, ST Engineering is committed to do its part in mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change. The primary steps that the company is taking to reduce its carbon footprint include the lowering of emissions by optimising energy efficiency, replacing equipment and fixtures with energy efficient models when due for replacement, optimising its operational activities such as delivery runs, engine test cell usage and electrification of its vehicle fleet, installing solar PV systems across its global sites, reducing air and land travel, and conducting virtual meetings where possible, among others.