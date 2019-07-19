Singapore’s technology industry saw a drop of 8.6% in overall deal activity during Q2 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 53 deals worth $601.05m were announced in Q2 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 58 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 36 deals which accounted for 67.9% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 12 deals, followed by private equity with five transactions, respectively accounting for 22.6% and 9.4% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Singapore’s technology industry with total deals worth $434.43m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $161.74m and $4.88m, respectively.

Singapore technology industry deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 75.9% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $456.43m, against the overall value of $601.05m recorded for the quarter. The top announced Singapore technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was Deutsche Bank, The Goldman Sachs Group, Natixis, Robin Khuda and TPG Sixth Street Partners’ $332.43m private equity deal with AirTrunk Operating.

In second place was the $100m venture financing of DeskeraÂ by NAVER and in third place was ACA Investments Pte., Capital Management Group, Mirai Creation Fund and Taras Wankewycz’s $10m venture financing of H3 Dynamics Holdings.

The $7m venture financing of Swingvy by Aviva Ventures, Bass Investment, Samsung Ventures Investment, Big Basin Capital and Walden International and Alphabit Digital Currency Fund, BlockVC and NEO Global Capital’s venture financing of Standard Tokenization Protocol for $7m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.