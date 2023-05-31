The global technology industry experienced a 25% drop in social media posts on blockchain in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for Ethereum Foundation, according to GlobalData’s analysis of social media posts. GlobalData’s Blockchain Market Size, Share, Trends, and Segment Forecast to 2030 report offers a forward-looking analysis of the market including market sizing up to 2026, segmentation by application and key verticals, potential growth opportunities, and competitive profiling and benchmarking. Buy the report here.

Notably, artificial intelligence was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions ahead of cybersecurity and social media, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, Ethereum Foundation had the most mentions of blockchain in Q1 2023. GlobalData identified 29,362 blockchain-related posts in the industry's social media activity - 2% of all posts - and a decrease of 25% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022.

