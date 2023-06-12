The global technology industry experienced a 25% drop in social media posts on corporate governance in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for OpenAI, according to GlobalData’s analysis of social media posts. Corporate Governance is a priority in most of the industries today including Technology. GlobalData’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Top Trends by Sector – Thematic Research report assesses the impact of ESG by identifying key trends, company filings, and hiring pattern across 16 key sectors. Buy the report here.

Notably, artificial intelligence was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions ahead of cybersecurity and innovation, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, OpenAI had the most mentions of corporate governance in Q1 2023. GlobalData identified 1,725 corporate governance-related posts in the industry's social media activity - 0.09% of all posts - and a decrease of 25% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Top Trends by Sector - Thematic Research