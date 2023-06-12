The global technology industry experienced a 51% drop in social media posts on cybersecurity in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for Microsoft, according to GlobalData’s analysis of social media posts. The growing application of Cybersecurity will prove to have a transformative impact on the technology sector. GlobalData’s Cybersecurity market report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in Cybersecurity, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, artificial intelligence was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions ahead of cybersecurity and innovation, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, Microsoft had the most mentions of cybersecurity in Q1 2023. GlobalData identified 79,882 cybersecurity-related posts in the industry's social media activity - 4% of all posts - and a decrease of 51% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022.

