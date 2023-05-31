The global technology industry experienced a 14% drop in social media posts on digital payments in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for One97 Communications, according to GlobalData’s analysis of social media posts. An overview of the impact of instant payment technology on the payments industry is included in GlobalData’s Instant Payments Market Analysis report along with information on key countries and companies in the sector and instant payment-associated risks and solutions. Buy the report here.

Notably, artificial intelligence was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions ahead of cybersecurity and social media, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, One97 Communications had the most mentions of digital payments in Q1 2023. GlobalData identified 7,510 digital payments-related posts in the industry's social media activity - 0.4% of all posts - and a decrease of 14% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022.

