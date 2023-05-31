The global technology industry experienced a 30% drop in social media posts on ecommerce in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for Alphabet, according to GlobalData’s analysis of social media posts. GlobalData’s Business to Consumer (B2C) eCommerce Market Size, Share, Trends, and Segment Forecast to 2026 report offers a thorough analysis of the global B2C eCommerce market, segmentation and forecast by payment methods and region, and the current competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, artificial intelligence was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions ahead of cybersecurity and social media, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, Alphabet had the most mentions of ecommerce in Q1 2023. GlobalData identified 8,223 ecommerce-related posts in the industry's social media activity - 0.44% of all posts - and a decrease of 30% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022.

