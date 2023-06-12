The global technology industry experienced a 26% drop in social media posts on environmental sustainability in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for Samsung Electronics, according to GlobalData’s analysis of social media posts. Environmental Sustainability is a growing trend that is affecting all industries, including the Technology industry. GlobalData’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in Telecoms and Technology – Thematic Research report details the main trends, industry analysis, M&A activity and case studies in the market. Buy the report here.

Notably, artificial intelligence was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions ahead of cybersecurity and innovation, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, Samsung Group had the most mentions of environmental sustainability in Q1 2023. GlobalData identified 3,003 environmental sustainability-related posts in the industry's social media activity - 0.16% of all posts - and a decrease of 26% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in Telecoms and Technology - Thematic Research buy the report here.