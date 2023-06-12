The global technology industry experienced a 31% drop in social media posts on social responsibility in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for BT Group, according to GlobalData’s analysis of social media posts. The key social themes, commitment details of leading companies to social responsibility, and discussions and hiring activity for social responsibility in Technology and 15 other key sectors are covered in GlobalData’s Social Responsibility Trends by Sector – Thematic Intelligence report. Buy the report here.

Notably, artificial intelligence was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions ahead of cybersecurity and innovation, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, BT Group had the most mentions of social responsibility in Q1 2023. GlobalData identified 1,167 social responsibility-related posts in the industry's social media activity - 0.06% of all posts - and a decrease of 31% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022.

