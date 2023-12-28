German enterprise Software and technology company Software AG is actively seeking bids for two of its software platforms, reported Reuters, citing Handelsblatt.
The company, which is majority-owned by technology-focused private equity investor Silver Lake, is also exploring options for a third platform.
Software AG’s platforms currently up for sale are Trend Miner, which is utilised for industrial data analysis, and Cumulocity, a software designed for the Internet of Things (IoT).
Potential options for the Alfabet software, which assists in visualising company architecture, are also being evaluated.
Earlier in the month, Software AG reached an agreement to sell its StreamSets and webMethods platforms to IBM in a deal valued at $2.13bn.
webMethods is an integration and application programming interface management platform, while StreamSets is a cloud-native data operations and data ingestion platform.
IBM stated at the time that the agreement highlights its commitment to hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence, accelerates Watsonx’s data intake capabilities, and builds a premier platform for application modernisation and integration.
Last week, Silver Lake launched a delisting offer for all outstanding shares of Software AG at a price of €32 ($35.58) per share.
Currently, the private equity company owns a 93.3% stake in the software company.
At the time, Silver Lake managing partner Christian Lucas said: “Our delisting offer is meant to grant all shareholders, who missed out on realising the value of our takeover offer that closed earlier in the year, the opportunity to still sell their shares before Software AG continues its journey as a private company.”
