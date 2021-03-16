South and Central America’s technology industry saw a rise of 19.23% in deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by KKRInc’s $1bn acquisition of Telefonica Chile, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 31 technology industry deals worth $1.34bn were announced for the region in February 2021, against the 12-month average of 26 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in February 2021 with 21 transactions, representing a 67.7% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with nine deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing a 29.03% and 3.2% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading category in South and Central America’s technology industry with $1000m, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $236.75m and $107.72m, respectively.

South and Central America technology industry deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 96.3% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.3bn, against the overall value of $1.34bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) KKRInc’s $1bn private equity deal with Telefonica Chile

2) The $107.72m acquisition deal with Editora Eleva by Vasta Platform

3) Amadeus Capital Partners, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Intercorp Peru, Invus Opportunities, Peninsula Participacoes, SoftBank and Valor Capital Group’s $84.5m venture financing of Descomplica

4) The $70m venture financing of RecargaPay by Atwater Capital, Experian, Fuel Venture Capital, IDC Ventures and LUN Partners Group

5) Canary, Endeavor Catalyst, Kaszek Ventures, MAYA Capital (Brazil) and ThornTree Capital Partners’ venture financing of Alice Tecnologia for $33m.

