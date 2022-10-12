South & Central America’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 11.3% in September 2022

South & Central America witnessed an 11.3% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

September 2022 has seen a decrease of 6.37% in the overall hiring activity when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 21.72% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in September 2022, registering a decrease of 2.99% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in September 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 55.32% in September 2022, a 35.77% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 14.23% in September 2022, marking a 1.25% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 11.17% in September 2022, a 34.04% drop from August 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 10.45% in September 2022, a 13.43% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 30.04% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s technology industry during September 2022 over previous month.

Accenture posted 48 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a decline of 39.24% over the previous month, followed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 35 jobs and a 12.9% growth. Telefonica with 34 IT jobs and Wipro with 31 jobs, recorded a 2.86% drop and a 55.71% drop, respectively, while Cognizant Technology Solutions recorded a 21.43% decline with 22 job postings during September 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s technology industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 36.22% share in September 2022, a 30.69% decrease over August 2022. Costa Rica featured next with an 18.38% share, down 12.82% over the previous month. Colombia recorded a 16.4% share, a drop of 25.41% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.42%, down by 31.78% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.28% share, registered a decline of 7.76% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 16.76% share, down 25% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.54%, recording a month-on-month decline of 25%.