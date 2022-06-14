South & Central America’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 5.2% in May 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 5.2% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

May 2022 has seen a decrease of 2.95% in the overall hiring activity when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 17.54% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in May 2022, registering a decrease of 0.77% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in May 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 69.87% in May 2022, a 9.79% rise over the previous month. Computer Support Specialists came in next, claiming a share of 8.92% in May 2022, marking a 5.36% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 6.9% in May 2022, an 18% drop from April 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 6.57% in May 2022, a 2.63% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 54.35% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s technology industry during May 2022 over previous month.

International Business Machines posted 108 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered an increase of 40.26% over the previous month, followed by Delivery Hero with 48 jobs and a 92% growth. Accenture with 46 IT jobs and Telus with 43 jobs, recorded a 2.13% drop and a flat growth, respectively, while Wipro recorded an 11.43% increase with 39 job postings during May 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s technology industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 44.44% share in May 2022, an 8.33% decrease over April 2022. Colombia featured next with a 20.71% share, up 89.23% over the previous month. Costa Rica recorded a 12.96% share, a drop of 2.53% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.05%, up by 4.65% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 13.97% share, registered a decline of 20.19% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.64% share, up 26.56% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.34%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.