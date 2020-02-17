Spain’s technology industry saw a rise of 34.7% in overall deal activity during Q4 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template6_Quarterly_4_2019_technology_Spain__ _Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 66 deals worth $560.91m were announced in Q4 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 49 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 35 deals which accounted for 53.03% of all deals.

Does artificial intelligence need more regulation? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In second place was M&A with 23 deals, followed by private equity with eight transactions, respectively accounting for 34.9% and 12.1% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Spain’s technology industry with total deals worth $368.41m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $133.09m and $59.41m, respectively.

Spain technology industry deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 89.8% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $503.58m, against the overall value of $560.91m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cellnex Telecom’s $288.03m asset transaction with Orange Espagne SAU

2) The $78.04m acquisition of PlayGiga by Facebook

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

3) DN Capital Global Ventures, Quadrille Capital, Schroeder and SEEK’s $77.11m venture financing of Jobs and Talent

4) The $49.41m private equity deal with Goal Systems by Three Hills Capital Partners

5) Conexo Ventures, Inveready Technology Investment Group, Seaya Ventures and TenEleven Ventures’ venture financing of Buguroo Offensive Security for $11m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.