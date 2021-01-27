Spain’s technology industry saw a rise of 32.8% in overall deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 85 deals worth $1.22bn were announced in Q4 2020, compared to the last four-quarter average of 64 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 53 deals which accounted for 62.4% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 23 deals, followed by private equity with nine transactions, respectively accounting for 27.1% and 10.6% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Spain’s technology industry with total deals worth $998.91m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $138.69m and $77.58m, respectively.

Spain technology industry deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 94.4% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.15bn, against the overall value of $1.22bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) WCM Investment Management’s $984.44m private equity deal with Amadeus IT Group

2) The $89.19m acquisition of Glovoapp23 by Delivery Hero

3) Cellnex Telecom’s $44.28m acquisition of Metrocall

4) The $15m venture financing of Medsavana by Cathay Innovation, Mutuelle d’Assurances du Corps de Sante Francais and Seaya Ventures

5) Formentor Capital Partners SGEIC’s private equity deal with Free Technologies Excom for $14.35m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.