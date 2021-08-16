Concept: California-based Splashtop offers a remote access and support platform for businesses. The platform provides secure, fast, and affordable solutions for remote work, remote support, remote learning and more.

Nature of Disruption: Splashtop, which can be implemented on premises or in the cloud, enables companies, as is the case with a VPN, to open access to a particular system or application rather than open the entire network. This decreases the traffic of hundreds or thousands of individuals connecting via a VPN to a corporate network that can drain IT resources, slow traffic, and even compromise security. AI, machine learning (ML) and data analytics that it uses to track traffic trends or cloud computational resources are underlying the Splashtop platform, issuing a warning if it detects irregularities or suspicious activity. To help ensure compliance with regional specifications, Splashtop solutions comply with regulations such as SOC 2, GDPR, CCPA and HIPAA. In addition, Splashtop offers cloud-based remote support so that IT teams can log in remotely and troubleshoot the machines of their employees. Splashtop provides an enterprise-specific service that includes additional functionality such as single-sign-on (SSO), Microsoft Active Directory, JumpCloud, OKTA, OneLogin and more integrations. In addition, businesses can incorporate Splashtop into business services such as Salesforce, Jira, Zendesk, Freshdesk, and ServiceNow, so that support teams can assist their end users from their help desk remotely.

Outlook: Splashtop has recently raised investments in a round of funding led by Sapphire Ventures along with Storm Ventures, NEA, and DFJ DragonFund and continues to grow profitably.