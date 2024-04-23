Starship Technologies has been granted a patent for a method that enables interactions between a mobile robot and an actor during delivery tasks in outdoor environments. The method involves the robot detecting an actor, identifying a situation, determining actions, and executing them autonomously. GlobalData’s report on Starship Technologies gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Starship Technologies, Autonomous freight management was a key innovation area identified from patents. Starship Technologies's grant share as of February 2024 was 37%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Autonomous interaction method between mobile robot and actor

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Starship Technologies

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11892848B2) discloses a method for interaction between a mobile robot and an actor in an outdoor environment. The method involves the mobile robot autonomously navigating on a pedestrian pathway, detecting an actor using a sensor system, identifying the situation associated with the actor, determining actions to be executed by the robot based on the situation, and finally, executing those actions. The patent details various aspects of the interaction, including detecting the type of actor, analyzing the actor's intent, emotional state, and attention, communicating with the actor through auditory, visual, or motion-based means, and evaluating the situation post-action to decide if further actions are required.



Furthermore, the patent also describes a mobile robot specifically designed for delivery tasks in an outdoor environment. This robot includes components such as a navigation system, a sensor system for data collection during encounters with actors, a processing unit for analyzing sensor data and determining actions, and an output component for executing these actions. The robot is capable of communicating with traffic participants and recipients during item deliveries, adjusting sensor parameters, detecting and recognizing actions taken by actors, adapting its trajectory based on actor movements, and communicating its intent to the actor. Additionally, the patent outlines a system involving the mobile robot, a central server, and an operator terminal, where the central server can evaluate and forward assistance requests from the robot to the operator terminal for further assessment, ensuring smooth interactions in dynamic environments.

