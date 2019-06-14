Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

It wasn’t entirely clear why Elon Musk would be making an appearance at E3, the world’s leading video game industry event, but now we know: to promote the video games and apps coming to Tesla’s in-vehicle system, but also to let us know that our existence might be inside a video game.

“Just for your information, we could be somebody’s video game right now,” the Tesla CEO said during his discussion with Todd Howard, director of game studio Bethesda.

Musk is always likely to offer a great soundbite, and this seemed like the perfect opportunity to look back at some of his most memorable comments, so we did.

“And, no, I’m not an alien…but I used to be one”

“Not saying the next-gen Roadster special upgrade package *will* definitely enable it to fly short hops, but maybe…Certainly possible. Just a question of safety. Rocket tech applied to a car opens up revolutionary possibilities.”

“At least when there’s an evil dictator, that human is going to die. But for an AI, there will be no death — it would live forever. And then you would have an immortal dictator from which we could never escape.”

“Oh btw I’m building a cyborg dragon”

“I need to find a girlfriend. That’s why I need to carve out just a little more time. I think maybe even another five to 10 — how much time does a woman want a week? Maybe 10 hours? That’s kind of the minimum? I don’t know.”

“We’re running the most dangerous experiment in history right now, which is to see how much carbon dioxide the atmosphere can handle before there is an environmental catastrophe.”

“The absence of any noticeable life may be an argument in favour of us being in a simulation. Like when you’re playing an adventure game, and you can see the stars in the background, but you can’t ever get there. If it’s not a simulation, then maybe we’re in a lab and there’s some advanced alien civilisation that’s just watching how we develop, out of curiosity, like mould in a Petri dish.”

“I’m not trying to be anyone’s saviour. I’m just trying to think about the future and not be sad.”

“Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.”

“Hope we’re not just the biological boot loader for digital superintelligence. Unfortunately, that is increasingly probable.”

“My mentality is that of a samurai. I would rather commit seppuku than fail.”

“You’re already a cyborg. Most people don’t realise you’re already a cyborg.”

“I think there is a strong humanitarian argument for making life multi-planetary. In order to safeguard the existence of humanity in the event that something catastrophic were to happen, in which case being poor or having a disease would be irrelevant, because humanity would be extinct. It would be like, ‘good news, the problems of poverty and disease have been solved, but the bad news is there aren’t any humans left.'”

“I would like to die on Mars, just not on impact.”