Luke covers tech, business, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Super Bowl LIII is going green, with Budweiser pledging to offset 100% of Atlanta’s electricity use throughout Super Bowl week with renewable energy.

The alcoholic beverage brand has promised to donate wind energy from a wind farm in Oklahoma, according to Adweek, as part of its “2025 Sustainability Goals”.

Budweiser’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, set itself the goal of taking 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025 last year. It has already made progress on that front, with Budweiser now made from 100% renewable energy in the US. The brand hopes to achieve the same feat in the United Kingdom by 2020.

This commitment is reflected in Budweiser’s Super Bowl LIII advert, which will cost the company millions of dollars to show during the game, with a 30 second slot costing $5m on average. The 45 second clip, titled “Wind Never Felt Better”, features its iconic Clydesdale horses pulling a Budweiser cart through a field lined with wind turbines, while Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” plays in the background.

“As a member of RE100, Anheuser-Busch is committed to sourcing 100% renewable electricity. We are the company is spotlighiting this to its consumers during the Super Bowl,” said Amy Davidsen, Executive Direct of non-profit The Climate Group. “It’s exciting to see Budweiser partner with Atlanta to power the city with renewables, too.

“By working together to drive down emissions, businesses and local governments can accelerate the clean energy transition around the world.”

Last year the National Football League (NFL) promised to offset electricity usage at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with Renewable Energy Certificates. The NFL calculated the costs of fossil fuel energy used during the game and invested the same amount in renewable energy sources.

Super Bowl LIII to help Atlanta’s achieve clean future

Budweiser’s pledge will be another step forward for Atlanta, Georgia, in its move towards clean energy. Last year the city released a blueprint detailing how it will run entirely on renewable energy by 2035, which it hopes will fight climate change, improve health and boost the economy.

Atlanta is among more than 70 US cities to have set themselves similar renewables targets.

“While ambitious, we are confident this target can be achieved through ongoing clean energy policy development and implementation from the city and its partners,” Jordan Johnson, communications manager for Atlanta’s Office of Resilience, previously said.

Sustainable advertising

While Budweiser’s Super Bowl LIII might not offer the same humour as some of its more iconic ads over the years, the beer brand is probably on to a winner this year.

If Iceland’s banned orangutan Christmas advert taught us anything, it is that consumers are showing an interest in sustainability.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The advert shows an orangutan that has lost its home to deforestation caused by the palm oil industry, which was accompanied by the supermarket’s pledge to cut palm oil out of its products.

Read more: What is palm oil, the product at the centre of Iceland’s ad controversy?

Despite Iceland being banned from airing the ad on television as it was deemed too political, it was voted as the best Christmas advert of 2018 by consumers.

“Super Bowl is one of the most exciting times of the year for our team, and people all over the country,” said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing Core & Value brands at Anheuser-Busch. “Thoes who wait for the best commercials all year expect Budweiser to show up big, and we felt there was no better way to show up this year than to talk about our commitment to Renewable Electricity.