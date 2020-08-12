Sweden’s technology industry saw a drop of 1.6% in overall deal activity during Q2 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 60 deals worth $599.87m were announced in Q2 2020, compared to the last four-quarter average of 61 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 29 deals which accounted for 48.3% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 23 deals, followed by private equity with eight transactions, respectively accounting for 38.3% and 13.3% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Sweden’s technology industry with total deals worth $443.79m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $119.27m and $36.81m, respectively.

Sweden technology industry deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 83.1% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $498.63m, against the overall value of $599.87m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EQT’s $274.6m private equity deal with Freepik Company

2) The $163.42m private equity deal with THQ Nordic by Didner & Gerge Fonder, First National AP Fund, Lansforsakringar, ODIN Fund Management, Olsson &, Second National AP Fund, Skandia, Swedbank Robur and TIN Fonder

3) Alfven & Didriksson, Bonnier Ventures, MOOR Capital and Swedbank Robur’s $28.12m venture financing of Acast.

4) The $20.57m acquisition of Rolling Optics International by Icta

5) Briban Invest, Industrifonden and MTIP MedTech Innovation Partners’ venture financing of TrialBee for $11.92m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

