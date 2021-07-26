Switzerland technology industry registered a 58.2% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring an increased by 10.31% in June 2021 compared with May 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 28.73% share in June 2021, recording an increase of 8.98% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Switzerland technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.48% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland technology industry in June 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 80.06% in June 2021, a 69.15% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 7.27% share, an increase of 48.03% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 6.75%, registering a 43.15% rise from May 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4.46%, up 76.92% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Switzerland IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 68.83% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland technology industry during June 2021 over May 2021.

DXC Technology posted 2,763 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a rise of 73.23% over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 63 jobs and a 96.88% growth. Swisscom with 40 IT jobs and Comet with 28 jobs, recorded a 4.76% drop and a 42.86% decline, respectively, while SoftwareONE recorded a 200% an increase with 15 job postings during June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 76.54%, up by 53.43% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 16.61% share, a growth of 81.63% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.75% share, up 202.9% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.1%, recording a month-on-month an increase of 50%.