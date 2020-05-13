Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

US considers total cybersecurity strategy overhaul

The findings of a damning report on the US’ preparedness for severe cyberattacks will be discussed today by the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Government Affairs, with the committee likely to consider how the country must overhaul its cybersecurity strategy in order to protect itself.

The report, published in March by the US Cyberspace Solarium Commission, warned of a “catastrophic cyberattack” and highlighted that there was currently “vulnerability across the United States”.

Painting a picture of a nation with currently very poor cybersecurity, it outlined extensive new measures that should be enacted to improve the situation, including a complete overhaul of the structure of the US government.

Today’s hearing will see four members of the US Cyberspace Solarium Commission serve as witnesses, including co-chairs Angus S King, Jr. and Mike Gallagher and commissioners Suzanne E Spaulding and Thomas A Fanning.

Tencent announces Q1 results

Chinese technology multinational Tencent will today announce its first quarter results for 2020, with all signs suggesting that the news will be positive for the company as a result of the lockdowns.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate predicts 9.4% growth in earnings year-on-year, with revenues expected to rise 12.3% to $14.2bn.

Much of the company’s success this quarter is expected to come from the gaming industry, which has enjoyed a strong quarter as a result of the lockdowns. Tencent has a major presence in the Chinese market, with flagship titles including Honor of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite, while international success is likely to come from titles including Call of Duty Mobile and League of Legends.

The company is also set to benefit from a surge in use of its WeChat app during the Chinese lockdown, as well as ongoing growth in its cloud services arm.

UK explores technology’s role in disease outbreak

A UK Parliament inquiry into the role science and technology can play in future disease outbreaks will hear the final round of evidence today as part of the Science and Technology Committee’s efforts to learn from the coronavirus pandemic.

The session is part of an ongoing effort to determine how technology and science can be used to improve the response to disease outbreak, particularly around testing, diagnostics, treatment and containment.

Previous witnesses have included England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, NHSX chief executive Matthew Gould and John Hopkins chair of the Department of International Health Professor David Peters.

Today’s session, which will be divided into four oral evidence sessions, will begin at 2:15pm BST.