Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Angela Merkel outlines Germany’s digital strategy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will today take part in a discussion on Germany’s digital strategy at Moral Machines, a conference exploring the development of new technologies and the ethical challenges that they present.

Merkel will sit down with Miriam Meckel, editor of German magazine Wirtschaftswoche, to discuss Germany’s current and future approach to technology.

This comes after Merkel launched Germany’s digital strategy late last year, which outlined the country’s plans to challenge giants such as the United States and China in artificial intelligence (AI) technology with €3bn in investment over the next six years.

Moral Machines is taking place at the Kurlander Palais in Dresden, Germany, with Merkel set to talk at 7:30pm local time (6:30pm London time).

Facebook COO makes Cannes Lions appearance

Facebook’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg will make an appearance at Cannes Lions, the world’s largest event for creative marketing professions, today.

Sandberg will sit down with Bloomberg journalist Caroline Hyde to discuss changing consumer behaviours such as the transition to mobile devices, and the role of digital in society.

Sandberg will also discuss Facebook’s focus in 2019, which comes the day after the social media giant unveiled its plans for a new cryptocurrency named Libra.

The “Sheryl Sandberg in Conversation” session is taking place at the Lumiere Theatre in Cannes, France, starting at 1:45pm local time (12:45pm London time).

Google holds annual shareholders meeting

Google parent company Alphabet will hold its annual shareholders’ meeting today, with executives set to face difficult questions over the future of the business.

Shareholders are expected to raise concerns over regulatory pressure after Google will hit with two more antitrust fines by the European Union for breaching competition laws, which cost the company close to $7bn in fines. While those losses were absorbed without problem, it is feared that continued regulatory pressure will eventually hit the company’s bottom line.

Shareholders will also vote on a policy that will allow Google to take back bonuses and performance-related add-ons from employees that are found to have acted inappropriately.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The Alphabet shareholders’ meeting is taking place at the Moffett Place Event Center in California, starting at 9am local time (5pm London time).