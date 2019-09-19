Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Court hears Huawei’s case against the US

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas will today hear oral arguments in a case launched by Chinese telecommunication company Huawei against the US.

The case relates to the US government’s claims that Huawei poses a security threat to the US. The US claims that Huawei could be used by the Chinese government to carry out espionage on foreign nations and has imposed a number of bans on the company as a result. It has also encouraged its allies to do the same.

Huawei strongly denies these claims. Its case will focus on the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, which it believes goes against the Constitution of the United States by singling them out.

2020 presidential candidates attend Climate Forum

Candidates for the 2020 US presidential election will attend the Climate Forum, an event hosted by The Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service.

The event will give candidates a chance to outline their vision for addressing climate change.

All presidential candidates from both political parties have been invited. The likes of Bernie Sanders, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, Steve Bullock, John Delaney, Tim Ryan, Tom Steyer and Bill Weld have confirmed their attendance.

The forum is taking place at Georgetown University in Washington DC over the next two days.

Apple launches Arcade gaming subscription

Apple will today launch its Apple Arcade service on the App Store, allowing its users to pay a monthly fee for access to some of its biggest mobile titles.

The service is set to feature more than 100 new and exclusive games that can be accessed by up to six family members across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV devices.

Companies are increasingly turning to the subscription business model in order to generate recurring revenues. According to reports, the subscription economy has grown by more than 100% each year over the past five years.

Wednesday’s Highlights