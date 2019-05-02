Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

YouTube hosts NewFronts talk

Video sharing platform YouTube will today take part in The Digital Content NewFronts, an event launched by the Interactive Advertising Bureau that provides a stage for broadcasters to show off their products to potential advertisers.

Organisers have yet to announce the details of the talk. However, last year YouTube opted to brief advertisers on Vevo, a joint music video venture between Google and three major music groups, as opposed to its line-up of independent content creators.

YouTube is joined at the event by the likes of Viacom, Twitter, Hulu and Verizon.

The IAB NewFronts got underway on Monday at the Radio City Music Hall in New York, United States, and will reach its conclusion on Friday, 3 May.

Motorola announces Q1 earnings

Communications equipment company Motorola Solutions will today announce its earnings from the first quarter of 2019.

Motorola was once a leader in the mobile phone market, but heavy losses suffered between 2007 and 2009 forced the company to change its focus.

Software and services now account for approximately a third of Motorola Solution’s revenue and continues to outgrow Motorola’s Products business each year. Software made up 28.1% of sales in Q4 2018, up 2.4% on the previous quarter, and is tipped to be a key driver of sales again in Q1 with Motorola predicting double-digit growth year-over-year.

Motorola will announce Q1 results via its Investor Relations website at 5pm ET (10pm London time).

MIT considers business of blockchain

MIT Technology Review, in collaboration with the MIT Media Lab Digital Currency Initiative, will today host the Business of Blockchain conference, which will explore the potential of blockchain technology and how disruptive it may prove for the business world.

Topics on the agenda include the strengths and weaknesses of blockchain, what can be learnt from early projects, legal and regulatory issues, and the potential of blockchain to address social challenges.

Attendees will hear from a line-up of industry experts, including Executive Director of the Ethereum Foundation Aya Miyaguchi, co-founder of the Wyoming Blockchain Coalition Caitlin Long, and Adam Caplan, SVP of Emerging Technology for Salesforce.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

The Business of Blockchain conference is being held at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts, starting at 6am local time (11am London time).