3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

50th World Economic Forum kickstarts with Trump and Thunberg

Leaders from government, business and academia head to Davos, Switzerland, for the 50th World Economic Forum to discuss the most pressing topics facing the world.

Among the world leaders attending this year’s event are Germany’s Angela Merkel, Italy’s Giuseppe Conte and America’s Donald Trump, who last year cancelled at the last minute.

Today Trump will make a 30-minute special address, while climate activist Greta Thunberg has a morning and afternoon speaking slot.

Also speaking today is David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, who takes part in a discussion about the unintended consequences of unicorns – startups valued at $1bn or more.

IBM posts Q4 results

Information technology giant IBM posts its fourth-quarter financial results for 2019 at the close of the bell.

Analysts expect the New York Stock Exchange-listed firm to post revenues of $21.63 for the period, closing out a tough year in which revenue dropped for four consecutive quarters.

Big Blue reported revenue of $18bn in the previous quarter, which missed estimates by $190m.

The firm has sought to shift away from some of its older products and services, with large investments in emerging areas such as quantum computing.

Huawei CFO in court for extradition proceedings

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou appears in Canada’s Supreme Court for the second day as part of extradition proceedings by the US.

Meng was arrested on 1 December 2018 as she passed through Vancouver at the request of the US, which wants her to stand trial on charges including wire fraud and bank fraud. These are linked to an alleged violation of sanctions on Iran.

This first phase of extradition proceedings began yesterday and will run until Friday. Meng denies any wrongdoing and critics say her extradition forms part of a wider trade war between the US and China.

Proceedings are due to continue until at least October.