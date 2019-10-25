Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Facebook launches News Tab

Facebook is expected to launch a News Tab feature that will provide users with access to human-curated news stories from publishers.

When providing testimony before the House Committee on Financial Services on Wednesday, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg appeared to tease News Tab:

“I think there’s an opportunity within Facebook and our services to build a dedicated surface – a tab within the apps, for example – where people who really want to see high-quality, curated news, not just social content, but from high-quality publishers, could go and consume that content,” he said.

Instead of being grilled by Congress, Zuckerberg will join News Corp CEO Robert Thompson for a ‘fireside chat’ to talk about the announcement.

Samsung heir faces retrial over bribery charges

Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Lee Jae-yong faces a retrial over bribery charges. The heir to the Samsung empire was jailed for five years in 2017 in connection for bribery, embezzlement and other offences.

These were in connection to the corruption scandal that led to the arrest of South Korea’s President Park Geun-hye.

South Korea’s Supreme Court ruled that Jae-yong should face additional bribery charges in relation to the gift of horses to an advisor of the former president. There are also allegations of donations to a sports centre.

The court will likely decide whether he will receive an additional sentence, as he was previously found guilty at the earlier trial.

The retrial is an unwelcome distraction for Samsung Electronics, whose profits have plunged this year amid the uncertainty created by the US-China trade war and a slowdown in the chip market.

Verizon publishes Q3 results

American telecommunications company Verizon will publish its financial results from the third quarter of 2019 today.

The telco continues to face challenges to its cable TV packages from digital streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

But Verizon is likely to be boosted by its recent agreement with the Walt Disney Company to offer its wireless unlimited, Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers a year’s service to the newly launched Disney+ streaming service.

In the second quarter, Verizon’s revenues fell short of expectations but earnings were better than estimates. Analysts expect earnings of $1.24 per share. Verizon’s shares are up 10% for the year so far.