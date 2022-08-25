Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $1.1bn globally in July 2022

The $400m venture financing of Content Square was the Technology industry’s top artificial intelligence venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.1bn were announced globally in July 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked a decrease of 70.5% over the previous month of $3.83bn and a drop of 77.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $5.12bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $439.16m. At the country level, the France topped the list in terms of deal value at $400m.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deals activity in July 2022 was the US with 18 deals, followed by the China with 13 and Republic of Korea (South Korea) with nine.

In 2022, as of July, Technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $27.94bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 26.2% year on year.

Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in July 2022: Top deals

The top five Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 61.1% of the overall value during July 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $692.68m, against the overall value of $1.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of July 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BlackRock, BPI France,Canaan Partners, Eurazeo,Highland Europe (UK), KKRInc, LionTree, Sixth Street Growth and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 $400m venture financing deal with Content Square

2) The $148.68m venture financing of Iluvatar CoreX by HOPU Fund II, HOPU-Arm Innovation Fund, Shanghai guosheng (group), Vista Investments and ZGC Science City Science and Technology Growth Fund

3) Ahren Innovation Capital, Amnon Shahua, Mark Leslie, Pitango Venture Capital, TPY Capital and Walden Catalyst Ventures $64m venture financing deal with AI21 Labs

4) The $40m venture financing of Pulley by Avichal Garg, Elad Gil, Jack Altman, Keith Rabois and Stripe

5) Ajax Strategies, Galvanize Climate Solutions, Grupo Jacto,iSelect,M2O, Middleland Capital, Prelude Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures and S2G Ventures $40m venture financing deal with Arable Labs

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.